Swiss National Bank Sells 116,200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Union Pacific worth $401,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,055. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

