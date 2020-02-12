Swiss National Bank Sells 118,600 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Southern worth $289,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Southern by 5.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 15.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Southern stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. 3,543,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,618. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

