Swiss National Bank Sells 187,000 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,806,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Medtronic worth $545,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 214,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,612,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.