Swiss National Bank Sells 205,618 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205,618 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Fiserv worth $277,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,038,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

