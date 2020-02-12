Swiss National Bank Sells 247,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Philip Morris International worth $435,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 703,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 648,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

NYSE PM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,842. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

