Swiss National Bank Sells 41,400 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Anthem worth $263,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $16.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.00. 2,741,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,541. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

