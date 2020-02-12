Swiss National Bank Sells 49,200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.52% of Waste Management worth $253,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,458. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

