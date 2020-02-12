Swiss National Bank Sells 52,100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Stryker worth $266,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.08. The company had a trading volume of 869,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

