Swiss National Bank Sells 542,100 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,100 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of The Coca-Cola worth $812,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,234,000 after purchasing an additional 593,535 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 9,173,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.