Swiss National Bank Sells 63,200 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of American Tower worth $326,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $256.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

