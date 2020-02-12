Swiss National Bank Sells 64,500 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.73% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $260,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,902. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

