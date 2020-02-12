Swiss National Bank Sells 80,800 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Adobe worth $504,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Adobe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.75. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

