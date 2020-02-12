Swiss National Bank Sells 85,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $326,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 122,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 31,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.96. 3,406,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,783. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $150.93. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

