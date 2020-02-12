Swiss National Bank Sells 89,600 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of 3M worth $320,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,017. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

