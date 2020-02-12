Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 202,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Nike worth $399,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nike by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 255,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Nike by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 144,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. 8,051,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

