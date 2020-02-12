Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Texas Instruments worth $377,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.42. 2,837,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,249. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Nomura raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

