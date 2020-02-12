Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Duke Energy worth $275,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.92. 4,368,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,631. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

