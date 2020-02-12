Switcheo Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $15,831.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.