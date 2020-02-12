Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,703 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.28% of Synchrony Financial worth $64,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 164,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

