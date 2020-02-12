SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of SYNNEX worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of SNX traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.86. 15,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,965. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $35,006.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,300.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,381. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.