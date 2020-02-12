SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of SNX opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $2,524,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,192,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

