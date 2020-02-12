Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.78% of Synthetic Biologics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

