T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

TMUS opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,157,368,000 after buying an additional 287,303 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,961,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,449,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.