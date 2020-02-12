T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Nomura

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by analysts at Nomura from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

TMUS stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $68.16 and a one year high of $95.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,449,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

