T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $105.00 at Argus

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $95.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,195,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 679.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 190,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 166,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

