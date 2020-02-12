T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

