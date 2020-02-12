Tael Trading 34.4% Higher This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $13.96, $5.22 and $34.91. Tael has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.51 or 0.05932597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00052680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005028 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00128402 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $4.92, $7.20, $45.75, $10.00, $5.22, $62.56, $18.11, $6.32, $34.91, $119.16 and $24.72. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

