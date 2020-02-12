Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 3.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $895,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 2,183,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,467. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $295.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

