Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,587 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 6.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $252,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,467. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $295.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

