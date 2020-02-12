Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Lowered by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 2.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,449,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,414,000 after purchasing an additional 577,417 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. 1,673,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

