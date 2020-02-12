TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 193,780 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,973,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 111,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.05.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.