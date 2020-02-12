TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,033 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $81,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,956 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.05.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.48. 168,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

