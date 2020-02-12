Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tapestry worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,404.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,477 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,394. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

