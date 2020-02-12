Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $70,237,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Tapestry by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,834,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tapestry by 974.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra increased their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.