Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,939 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.97 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

