Target Coin (TGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $572.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.