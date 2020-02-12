Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961,702 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.77% of Taubman Centers worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 52.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 177.4% in the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 320,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,231. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.