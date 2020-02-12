Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

