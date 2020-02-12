Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.