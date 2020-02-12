TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lowered its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,854 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial comprises 5.3% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TCF National Bank owned 0.65% of TCF Financial worth $46,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000,000 after purchasing an additional 316,975 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,771,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 670,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,199 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. 415,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

