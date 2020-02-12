TCF National Bank Acquires 5,202 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 42,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. 11,210,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

