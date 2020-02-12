TCF National Bank Buys 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. 1,767,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,827. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

