TCF National Bank Buys 2,104 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,100. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

