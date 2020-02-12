TCF National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 3,173,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

