TCF National Bank Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Danaher by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,478. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

