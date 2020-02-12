TCF National Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 166,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 1,693,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,364. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

