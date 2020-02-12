TCF National Bank Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,755. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

