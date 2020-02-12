TCF National Bank Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $310.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.37 and a 200 day moving average of $282.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $310.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.