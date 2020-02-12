TCF National Bank Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 39.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 27.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.91.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,252 shares of company stock valued at $78,535,262 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $189.46. 4,533,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 201.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

