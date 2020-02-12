TCF National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

